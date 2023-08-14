Those terrible streaks come. Streaks of musical deaths, complicated by some ashen who, wow, decides to “kill” José Luis Perales. There’s no need to invent milongas like the one from the 27 Club: pop stars now die from sheer biological wear and tear or from some treacherous disease. And they pose dilemmas to the journalists who patrol this territory.

In truth, doubts are brief: in these circumstances, time speeds up. One is quick to react to the death of musicians (and record labels) who gave him direct, quantifiable pleasure. You can even accept a compromise when dubious talents disappear that -nevertheless- functioned as the mortar of some generational adventure.

Of course, the responsibility increases when you work in generalist media and you sense that the obituary will be the last time artist X is mentioned there. A text written to the tune of horseback emerges, trying to discreetly reflect personal experiences and escape both the effluvia of Wikipedia and from the automatism of promoting anyone to the category of excellent corpse.

In reality, we are paying the consequences of a distant conceptual error. Back in the seventies, pop music criticism fit into the section entitled Culture and Entertainment or similar. that coupling a priori innocent ended in a perversion: it was assumed that the live performance was the central expression of pop. This degenerated into a concert held in front of eight hundred people occupying more space than that devoted to a record with a potential audience of, say, three million listeners. It is true that a gap was finally opened for disc criticism, although reduced to tiny modules, nothing comparable to the extensions granted to movies or books.

As he explained, everything bad can get worse. Even before the digital age, it was decided that performance reviews should be published the next day, with no room for reflection. It was intended to follow the pattern of football information, ignoring that (1) the musical pens had no reserved place in the venues and that (2) the concerts began two hours after the matches. There were clever people who turned their supposedly musical chronicles into a taxonomy of urban tribes, with descriptions of clothing and hairstyles. The most common: the commentator disappeared in the middle of the Show to compose a text that—oh, wonder—could reach the machines before the encores had finished.

Bruce Springsteen concert at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, in March 2023. albert garcia

The hit was given, except when some extremely free artist, such as Prince, did not provide a list of the repertoire – improvised at the time, imagine the impudence – and it went on stage. In general, it was hardly noticeable: the reviewers had learned to swim and put away their clothes. Thus, a model of lukewarm criticism was established, which was intended to satisfy the fan who had attended the event and reassure the directors of the medium. If extra-musical issues come together, such as Springsteen’s only mega-concert taking place in Barcelona, ​​all the ballots point to that being portrayed as “historic” or “colossal”.

Otherwise, the dissident scribe will be stoned on the networks. Perhaps anonymity should be claimed for these tasks. Or resurrect the famous quip: “Don’t tell my mother I’m a music critic, she thinks I’m a pianist in a brothel.”

