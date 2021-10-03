The anger over the Bavarian Police Task Act is not diminishing: The Greens are expanding their constitutional complaint. You see a shocking development.

Munich – The Greens in the Landtag are suing the Bavarian Constitutional Court against the new version of the controversial Police Task Act. The parliamentary group now submitted the lawsuit, which had already been announced in the state parliament after the legislative resolution, to the highest Bavarian court. The law remains a civil nightmare, said parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze of the dpa. For more than four years the police law has been “defaced again and again” by the CSU. The most recent revision was passed in the state parliament in July.

Greens against Söders Bayern coalition: party extends lawsuit against police task law

The Police Task Act regulates the powers of the police in dealing with the accused, but also in certain situations. However, many details have been politically highly controversial for years. Various parties have already brought several actions against the earlier and the new version of the law, both before the Bavarian Constitutional Court and the Federal Constitutional Court.

The Greens are now not only upholding existing lawsuits against earlier versions of the law, but are expanding them with the new lawsuit to include a controversial point that they also consider unconstitutional: the so-called background check. According to this, the police can check people more closely in advance “on events that involve considerable security risks”.

Markus Söder: Bavarian Police Task Act under criticism – Greens concerned about background check

This regulation is far too vague and represents a great threat to the rights of citizens, said Schulze. “It is not clear for which occasions and for which group of people it applies, and it is also not clearly regulated which data the police can request from which offices.” Overall, it is shocking that the government of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU ) * refuse to finally bring security and civil rights together.

Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) had repeatedly defended the controversial new passage. Among other things, he emphasized that no visitors or spectators were affected by this. In addition, the review only takes place with the consent of the employees concerned.