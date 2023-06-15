As a car enthusiast you probably have a list of some dream cars. Some will be prohibitively expensive, but there are also some that are more affordable. Flabby excuses like “there’s not enough room” or “that thing drinks too much” are telling yourself not to. We would like to say to those people: take a chance, like with this tuned Toyota Supra.

The Supra you see above was born in 1996 and comes from the fourth generation of Supras – known among connoisseurs as the A80. In his 27 years of life, he just kept his 2JZ engine. The question is not whether it has been tuned, but what exactly has changed. The modifications are clearly visible on the bumpers, spoiler and exhaust. This Supra was previously offered on Marktplaats. The old photos from this website show that there was a large sound system in the back. That is no longer there.

Not just roses and moonshine

What disadvantages then? There is some paint damage here and there on the front bumper. In addition, this Supra is an imported car, which entails risks with damage reporting and mileage. According to the NAP, there is a problem with the latter. The reading is 177,818 miles (285,145 kilometers). According to the NAP, this is illogical. Ah, and before we forget to mention, the steering wheel is on the right side.

Due to the tuning, we dare not make a statement about power, torque and speeds. Just assume that the sound is at least loud. The Supra is for sale at the government website Domains RZ. The auction starts on June 19 and lasts until the 22nd. If you are the highest bidder, you can pick up the tuned Toyota Supra between June 26 and June 30.