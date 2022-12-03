Lise Van Hecke (22) was on her way to help a friend out when she hit the crash barrier with her car this Saturday morning after a double collision on the E17 on the E17 in Waasmunster, Belgium. The young hockey player from Lokeren died instantly. “Her death leaves a big void,” her family and friends said. A portrait of a woman who loved to live.

