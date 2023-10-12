Budanov called FSB General Beseda the most dangerous enemy of Kyiv

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, named the most dangerous Russian general. In his opinion, this is the head of the fifth service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda.

There is a person who has always brought problems to Ukraine. This is General Beseda. A very problematic person Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate clarified that the general is engaged in active operations on the territory of Ukraine.

What is General Beseda famous for?

Sergey Beseda has been the head of the 5th Service (Operational Information and International Relations Service) of the Russian FSB since 2009.

Since 2003, he held the position of deputy head of the department – head of the Operational Information Coordination Directorate of the Department of Analysis, Forecast and Strategic Planning of the FSB of Russia. Since 2004, he has headed the Operational Information Department of the Forecast Analysis and Strategic Planning Service.

On March 4, 2010, Beseda was included in the Interdepartmental Commission on Russia’s participation in the G8 and G20 as a representative of the FSB.

On February 20-21, 2014, the general was in Kyiv with the official task of determining the required level of physical protection for the Russian Embassy in Ukraine and other Russian institutions in the capital.

As reported Interfax citing a source in the FSB, then Sergei Beseda requested a meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on security issues, but was not accepted.

Subsequently, his name was included in the list of personal sanctions of the European Union.

Budanov acknowledged the high level of Russian intelligence

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine admitted that Russian intelligence during the special military operation (SVO) is at the highest possible level.

Electronic and cyber intelligence are at a very high level. At the highest possible Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

On October 12, Budanov also said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was behind schedule. He added that there are a number of reasons why Ukraine was unable to end the conflict. At the same time, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate did not specify these circumstances, since they constitute a state secret.

In turn, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, blamed the West for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive and emphasized that long arms deliveries hampered Kyiv’s operation.

Prior to this, Zelensky was unable to answer the question about the prospects for a breakthrough in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. “I don’t think anyone knows, really,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian military would still “be very successful.”