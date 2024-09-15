Always by your side: the cast (actors) of the TV series on Civil Protection

Who is the cast (actors) of Sempre al tuo fianco, the TV series about Civil Protection broadcast from September 15 on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Amber Angiolini: Sara Nobili

Andrea Bosca: Renato Lussu

Peppino Mazzotta: Maximum

Tecla Insolia: Marina

Lucky Cerlino

Louis Faithful

Thomas Trabacchi

Alexander Germans

Plot

We have seen the cast of Sempre al tuo lato, but what is the plot of the TV series? The episodes, inspired by real events that saw the men and women of the Civil Protection as protagonists, revolve around the figure of Sara Nobili (Ambra Angiolini), responsible for Volcano Risk in Stromboli. Sara has faced floods, broken cable cars, health emergencies and every kind of intervention managed by the Civil Protection, averting enormous risks for the territory. An important turning point in her career comes when she is informed that she is a candidate for the role of Head of Emergencies; the other candidate is Renato Lussu (Andrea Bosca), an esteemed doctor and researcher with great experience gained in missions in Africa, but above all Sara’s new partner after the end of her marriage to Massimo (Peppino Mazzotta), father of her daughter Marina (Tecla Insolia), a girl with a rebellious spirit and in strong conflict with her parents due to the separation. Marina does not accept her mother’s new relationship with Renato – but their shared environmentalist sensitivity will smooth out the conflicts – nor would she like to follow her mother to Rome for her new assignment.