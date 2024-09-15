Always by your side: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Sempre al tuo fianco, the TV series on Civil Protection broadcast on Rai 1? In total, six episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 12 episodes). The first will be broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024; the sixth and final on Sunday 20 October 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Second episode: Sunday 22 September 2024

Third episode: Sunday 29 September 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Fifth episode: Sunday 13 October 2024

Episode 6: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Duration

But how long (duration) does each episode of Sempre al tuo fianco last? Each episode is scheduled to air from 9:30 p.m. to 11:25 p.m. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Sempre al tuo angolo, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.