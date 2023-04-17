Mexico.-The world of Mexican entertainment continues moved by the sudden death of singer Julián Figueroason of Maribel Guardia and the late singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, and allusive notes on the subject are published daily on social networks.

And who now occupies the attention regarding the subject of Julián Figueroa is his little son Juliancito, six years old, because enters into his Instagram account by posting photos and messages Dedicated to his late father.

It is José Julián’s mother, Juliancito, who manages the little boy’s Instagram account and in a recent message, shares: “Always by my side, daddy, walking hand in hand. I love you forever”, and adds photos of the minor with Julián Figueroa.

In one image, father and son appear walking hand in hand along the beach and in another message it is Julián Figueroa’s half-sister who writes: “My love, dad will always be with you, now from another plane and will always cover you with his beautiful wings of angel that God gave him.”

The little one has previously also written: “Daddy, I love you with all my soul, You were an exemplary father, very loving and you dedicated all the time you could to me, I will miss you very much, Papy, I love you forever”.

Julián Figueroa, who was 27 years old, He lost his life last Sunday, April 9, at his home in CDMX, as he was found practically lifeless and a cardiac arrest caused his death, authorities reported.

Maribel Guardia has thanked the public, fans, family, friends and journalists for all the moral support they have given her in these difficult times that she is going through in her life and for now she suspended her performance in the play ‘Lagunilla mi barrio’, until further notice warning.