Highlights: Papala gang’s 10,000-thousand-crook Balbir Gurjar arrested

SOG ASP Siddhant Sharma’s team arrested

Special Judicial Magistrate No. 1 presented in Alwar

Magistrate Manish Sharma presented in court

Court granted 3 days PC remand

Alwar

After the gritty police in the Gangster Papala Gurjar case case, now a big success has been achieved.

The SOG has arrested Balveer Gurjar, an accused crook of Pappala gang and 10 thousand of the papala gang, for allegedly absconding Papala Gurjar from the lock-up of Bahrod police station in the district. The team of SOG ASP Siddhant Sharma is arrested from Jhunjhunu’s Khetri. He was produced in the court of Judge Manish Sharma in the Special Judicial Magistrate No-1 of Alwar on Saturday. Here the court of Judge Manish Sharma handed over the accused to SOG on 3 days PC remand. Currently, SOG ASP Siddhant Sharma and his team are engaged in questioning the accused.

Balveer Gurjar is close to the most wanted papala Gurjar

Let us tell you that the accused is close to former sarpanch Balveer Gurjar Most Wanted Papala Gurjar. About a year and a half ago, he had a big hand in driving Papala out of the Behror police station. It was he who came to talk to the police about the transaction, but after failing to get the papala freed, his companions fired on the police and absconded the papala. Since then, Balveer was also absconding along with Papala. Police had also declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on Balveer. SOG’s team was also behind this. Finally, on Thursday late evening, the police arrested him from his in-laws near Udaipurwati. It has been revealed in the inquiry that in one and a quarter year it has been cut on the place of its absconding relatives and it does not last anywhere from 15 to 20 days. The police team was constantly watching for his arrest. Meanwhile, constable Dinesh Kumar of Khetri police station got important information about it. So he kept a constant watch on it and was arrested from his in-laws late Thursday night. It is being told that during this time, the accused was hiding in the bathroom.

SOG had given its village 15 to 20 times

It is worth mentioning that on 6 September 2019, Vikram alias Papala Gurjar, resident of Khairoli Mahendragarh, Haryana was arrested along with 32 lakh rupees in Bahrod police station. Later in the morning Vikram alias Papala’s accomplice came to the Bahrod police station armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols and fired. At the same time, Papala Gurjar was rescued. Balveer Gurjar is a resident of Pathana under Jhunjhunu’s Pacheri police station. He has also been the sarpanch of the village. Balveer was involved in the notorious gangster Papala Gang of Haryana, associated with the liquor business. In September last year, when Papala Behror was arrested by the police, Balvir had tried to free him by dealing with a head constable posted at the police station.

But after not getting success in connivance with the police, the members of the Papala gang fired and rescued him. After this, the IG announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for Balveer’s arrest. SOG raided its village 15 to 20 times, but failed. During this time it stayed at Kot, Shankabhari, Dadia, Beri and other places, including its in-laws Udaipurwati and climbed up the police.