Highlights: SP suspended head officer and head constable

SP Bhiwadi Ramamurthy Joshi took action

The police did not learn even a lesson from the papala case against Surendra Singh

SHO and head constable had conducted gambling stall

7 people arrested for gambling, Rs 1.6 lakh seized

Reserve police line will remain posted in Bhiwadi during the last tenure

Alwar

The police have not learned any lesson even after the papala farari (gangster papla gurjar) in Behror in Alwar district. Now another big case has been revealed here. In fact, here, an illegal gambling base was being operated 3 km from the police station on behalf of Surendra Singh and Head Constable Roshan Singh, the nearest Shahjahopur Police Station near Behror. It is being told that a large number of people from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi used to gamble on it. The base was illegally operated under police protection.

Action under the direction of SP Joshi

According to the information received, action has been taken on behalf of the police in the matter under the direction of Bhiwadi SP Ramamurthy Joshi. In this, 7 people have been arrested while taking action under the leadership of DSP Neemrana Lokesh Meena. Also, 1.6 lakh rupees have been recovered from his possession. Initial police interrogation has revealed that on behalf of the police officer Surendra Singh and the head constable Roshan Singh, the traders of gambling were openly allowed to gamble day by day.

Police took action on the information of Mukhbir

It is being told that in this regard information was given on behalf of the informer in Jonayacha village of Shahjahanpur late evening under the leadership of Neemrana DSP Lokesh Meena. Therefore, the police have arrested seven people who gamble here. Police officer-in-charge Surendra Singh Rawat said that it was reported that some people from Haryana and Rajasthan are gambling at a farm house in Jonayacha village of Shahjahanpur. So the police raided the farm of Rajendra Zuari and arrested 7 people from the spot and seized Rs 1.6 lakh. Vehicles have also been seized by chance. Now a case has been registered under the Gambling Act.

Report submitted to SP

According to the information received, the DSP submitted the report to the SP after the proceedings in the case. It was also told that this gambling base was being operated under the patronage of Police Officer and Head Constable and despite being informed by them, it is being operated in connivance. After this, late night SP Ramamurthy Joshi issued orders to suspend both. SP Ramamurthy Joshi has handed over the investigation to the DSP. An investigation report has been sought from the role of SHO. According to the information received, as the time for Deepawali is coming near, in the same way, gamblers from Haryana Rajasthan and Delhi in Bahrod Neemrana Shahjahanpur area come here and play rough gambling.