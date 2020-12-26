Highlights: Due to the creation of separate platform on the Rajasthan Haryana border, the farmers’ movement tore apart

National Democratic Party President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has also announced to raise the voice of farmers from Rajasthan. For this, a separate platform of Hanuman Beniwal is being built on the Shahjahanpur border of the district. But there is also a tearing of the farmer movement. For the last 15 days, agitators and other organizations sitting on dharna by agitating and have raised objection to the construction of two platforms at one place. Therefore, there seems to be two ravages on the farmer movement. In view of this, the police and administration have also been alerted.

Let us tell you that the movement of farmers and Shahjahanpur border of Alwar district is going on continuously. Farmers have blocked the National Highway-48 Haryana border. Now the farmers have gathered and encamped on the highway. Protests are also being continuously organized towards farmer organizations.

Delhi will travel after meeting at the border in the afternoon

On the other hand, on Saturday, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal gathered on Delhi and traveled to Delhi on the Shahjahanpur border to announce the afternoon. Since the announcement of Hanuman Beniwal’s assembly on the border and the Delhi Cooch announcement, preparations are being made for the farmers by making a separate platform some distance away from the venue of the farmers’ movement. Hanuman Beniwal is going on a sit-in and ready for the gathering. The floor is being laid on the road in the form of carpet for people to sit on the dharna. The road is being covered for about 500 meters on the spot.

Police administration fully alert

According to the information received, loudspeakers are also being installed on different platforms. Police and administration have also been alerted in view of Hanuman Beniwal’s program. Neemrana DSP Lokesh Meena has reached the spot including Jabte. They have also taken stock of security arrangements. Let us tell you that on the last 15 days, there is a demand from the farmers to withdraw the Agricultural Law Bill of the Central Government at the border. Here the central government is ready to talk to the farmers. But the agreement between the farmers and the central government has not been reached yet. On the other hand, the big update is that after Hanuman Beniwal has made a separate platform, farmers are also seen to be torn apart.