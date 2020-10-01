Highlights: 22-year-old girl strangled to death

The woman struggled with the killers, found evidence of hair and skin in the nails

FSL and Dog Squad’s team engaged in investigation

The deceased Sunita was missing since yesterday evening

Case registered for murder in Ramgarh police station

Alwar

Where in the country and state incidents of rape with women are not taking the name of stopping. Meanwhile, in Alwar, a 22-year-old woman’s body was found in Ramgarh in the district when the body was found. It is being told that the woman was strangled to death. However, the police is busy investigating whether the victim has been raped or not. In this regard, the girl’s family has lodged a report at the Ramgarh police station. Police has done postmortem of the deceased and handed over the dead body to the dead.

Rajasthan corona update: new record again, total 2173 corona positive in the state, number crossed 400 in Jaipur

The girl struggled with the killers

According to information received from police sources, Sunita, a 22-year-old girl, was strangled to death with a chunni on Shastri Nagar Colony on Bahadurpur road in Ramgarh town. After the information, Additional SP Lal Berwa DSP Deepak Sharma Thanadikari Ramnivas Meena along with Police Jabta reached the spot. Simultaneously, a team of Dog Squad was also called to the scene. Police found the body after preliminary investigation that the woman had a lot of struggle with the killers. Scratches on the body of the accused in the nails have found parts of their skin and hair stuck in the nails. Police say the body was thrown after killing the woman elsewhere.

Three foreign women arrested for rape in tourist city Jaipur, identity of youth as Bengali Baba

Brother told that sister was missing from home the day before

The brother of the deceased Sunita said that his sister was missing from the house at 6 pm yesterday. When I did not come home by night, I had come to Ramgarh police station and informed in the morning, but the police did not register a report. Then when the girl did not come till evening, she told him to file a case and sent her back. The police told him that the girl might come home by evening and after that when he was going home, when he came to see a crowd of people in the Rajput garden, then my sister was found lying in the garden. Police said that the post-mortem of the deceased has been done and handed over the dead body.