Alwar

Alwar Police has got another success related to the disclosure of body trade in the name of Spa Center. The body trade was being done illegally under the guise of a spa at Bhiwadi in the district, which has been busted by the police. Police has arrested 12 people including 9 women-youths from here. Whose police have brought the Phoolbagh police station where they are now being questioned. According to the information received

Action was taken at the spa center in Bhiwadi on Sunday after receiving information about unethical activities in Bhiwadi for a long time. In this, 3 boys were arrested under the beaten act along with 9 girls involved in immoral acts.

Confirmed by sending first bogus to the customer

According to police sources, on the instructions of SP Bhiwadi, CO Hariram Kumawat sent the bogus customer and confirmed the unethical act first. After this, when Bogus confirmed the unethical act of the customer, CO Bhiwadi Bhiwadi Police Station SHO and UIT Phase Third Police teamed up with the team. Here 9 girls have been arrested from two spa centers. According to the police, from the last time, they were getting information about immoral work under the cover of massage in the spa center.

Action has been taken in the past

Police sources said that on the instructions of Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi, two spa centers were raided in Bhiwadi. Bhiwadi Phulbagh police station took action at two spa centers to be operated at Sukham Tower and Krrish Mall. Let us tell you that in the past, action has been taken at both these spa centers. Despite this, people associated with rackets who trade in prostitution under the guise of spa center are not stopping illegal business. CO Bhiwadi Hariram Kumawat told that the police have registered a case and started investigation.