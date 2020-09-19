Alwar police have also nabbed the fifth accused in the gang rape and video viral case from the woman in the case in Tijara police station area of ​​Alwar district of Rajasthan. Imran is still an accused in the case. Police teams are looking for him. Bhiwadi SP Ramamurthy Joshi took stock of the incident on Saturday and the matter was reviewed after a meeting of officers at Tijara police station. So far the main accused in this case, Dhuta alias Asam, Warish, Sahud, Shahib resident Arndka have been arrested. In this case, a minor has also been detained.

2 out of 6 accused minors, one still absconding

SP Joshi said that 5 people have been caught in the case of woman-to-woman. There is an accused absconding for whom the police is looking for him. He has taken stock of the incident and met the victim. FSL and scientific evidence have been collected by chance. Initial police investigation has revealed the names of 6 people. Five of them have been caught. There are 2 minors among them.

Do not make the video viral, otherwise the case will be registeredSP Joshi has appealed to the people not to make the video of the woman’s rape viral. Also, he has said that if a video goes viral, he will be arrested by filing a case under the IT Act. The SP said that the police will write letters to companies of social sites on media platforms to delete the viral messages.

Buffalo goat grazing accused, police is digging crime records

According to the police, a letter will also be written to help the victim as a compensation aid like the government scheme of gang rape. The accused feed buffalo goats in the surrounding mountains. Haryana is a village in the border and now their criminal record is being investigated. So far no case has been registered in his Tijara police station area. But records of other police stations in Haryana and Alwar district are being sought.