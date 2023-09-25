La Spezia – The next few days will provide answers to more than one question: Will Spezia be able to recover? Will Massimiliano Alvini remain firmly at the helm of the eagles? The final judge will be, as always, the pitch. The two matches against Brescia and Feralpisalò will indicate the path of both the team, currently last in the standings, and the coach, who ended up on the gridiron after four consecutive defeats.

«The only chance we have is to win on Tuesday» the coach said after the last lost match. The 1-2 draw against Reggiana hurt his pride, he wants to avoid being sacked at all costs. In Catanzaro, before the break, he asked for time. But the timer now seems to be on its last lap. One or two draws, no more. He will probably only have a couple of Alvini cards to hit the joker, that victory that could break the deadlock and make the eagle fly again. It won’t be easy, especially against Brescia. The swallows have collected 7 points in the last three days and do not seem to have been affected by the repechage. Indeed, the specter of Serie C appears like a distant memory and Gastaldello’s team does not preclude itself from dreaming big.

Straight antennas and maximum concentration, therefore, in the Spezia house. You can’t go wrong anymore. Starting from the choice of the starting eleven. The most important news concerns Nicolò Bertola. The young center back seems to have recovered from the flu attack that kept him out on Saturday and, in all likelihood, he will regain his starting jersey alongside captain Nikolaou. Reca, however, remains in doubt. Having emerged battered from the Manuzzi match, the Polish winger did not appear at his best. Based on his physical condition, Alvini will decide who between him and Moutinho will start on the left wing, while Amian will still find space on the right. Bandinelli and Cassata seem certain to start from the beginning. The last place in midfield, therefore, is played by Zurkowski and Salvatore Esposito. As brother to brother, Francesco Pio also hopes for a chance from the first minute. But Kouda should be the one to move in the trident with Verde and Antonucci.

On the other hand, Gastaldello confirms the 3-4-1-2 which so far it hasn’t let him down. The tactical acumen of Bjarnason, deployed as an attacking midfielder, will serve the young Borrelli and Bianchi. Dickmann and Fares will most likely move on the outside, while Paghera and Bisoli will act in the center of the pitch. Finally, Cistana and Mangraviti are almost certain of the ownership to protect Lezzerini. With them one between Papetti and Adorni.