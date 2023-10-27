Spice – “There is no place where man is happier than in a stadium.” Show off a quote from Massimiliano Alvini. He refers to Albert Camus to underline the emotion of returning to play at the Picco: «We wanted to return home, I’m happy. The fans’ joy must join ours. We must rise to the occasion.”

Opposite Spezia, on Saturday 28 October at 2pm, there will be Cosenza. A team that is proving to deserve seventh position in the standings. «We will find a strong opponent, which has players accustomed to the category – he continues -. The Calabrians won in Palermo, where we drew. And they came away with a point from Venice, which we weren’t capable of. The data speaks clearly: it will be a difficult match.” Also due to a series of absences concentrated in the backlog department. Muhl and Wisniewski are still injured. Bertola and Nikolaou, however, were disqualified. «We will have to change something. I did some evaluations this week, but I’m not worried. I hoped to have Ekdal available to lower him between the two central defenders, but that wasn’t the case. With him we could play three-way, it was the right solution. But given his absence, we’ll see.”

Good news, however, comes from Kouda, Bandinelli and Hristov. «Petko will come to the bench – he reveals -. Kouda and Bandinelli are fully recovered. Verde had a small problem in the finishing. We will evaluate it better in the next few hours. If he is well, he will be called up. He hasn’t played in the last two games, but I have faith in him like everyone else.” In fact, Alvini also has good words for Moro, Krollis and Zurkowski: «Luca is growing, after Palermo he trained very well. I think the same about Raimond and Szymon, who is an important player for us. Something is emerging in this team, beyond what the rankings say. I perceive it in the looks and attitudes of the whole squad.”

To be honest, an improvement was also seen on the pitch. For seventy minutes Spezia forced Palermo, third force in the championship, in its half of the field. «The team was present at Barbera – concludes the coach -. Logically, everyone would have liked to take home the victory. A sharp one that the team, among other things, deserved. But in a growth journey anything can happen. The important thing is that the players understand how to capitalize on these experiences.”