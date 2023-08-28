La Spezia – «I won’t talk much about my opponents during the season». Clear and concise, concise but effective. Massimiliano Alvini praises Catanzaro, next opponent in the championship, and his friend Vincenzo Vivarini before placing the magnifying glass on his team: «We worked a lot from a technical-tactical point of view, as well as physical. Those who were late made up. Since 10 July, Spezia has been working hard, with professionalism and seriousness ».

After the forced stop, due to questions still open on the last two places available in cadetteria, the eaglets will return to the field on August 30th at Ceravolo di Catanzaro. «I would have preferred to play in the last weekend» admits Alvini, who then concedes a joke also on the transfer market: «We technicians must make ourselves heard: the negotiations must close a week before. I hope I can do something to make that happen.”

But if Spezia missed a match, thus far limiting themselves to the point won in Bolzano with Sudtirol, Serie B has already showcased top-level players and teams: «We’re talking about a championship that features many inside players – resumes the eagle coach -. Attitude and spirit will be important. The first two days confirmed my thoughts: B is tough, I struggle to identify a favourite. Ours, on the other hand, is a new path. We played, between friendlies and otherwise, seven games. In all of them we have seen identity and path». As well as some new faces, already decisive. Above all, Kouda and Moro. «Di Luca satisfies me more with the attitude he has every day on the pitch than with the two goals scored. Rachid doesn’t surprise me. He has significant room for improvement, enormous potential. If he wants to improve by sacrificing himself, he will have a bright future ahead. Like him also Pietra, Bertola, Cipot, Krollis Francesco Pio and Salvatore Esposito».

A string of young people to which, in the last week, Gelashvili and Corradini have joined: «I didn’t know the first one – he admits -. But I trust the situation. The second is young, he has to grow up and has arrived in the right company to continue his path ». Maybe together with Daniele Verde, whom the coach from La Spezia continues to pamper: «He played in the Italian Cup, he’s available. I don’t know what the next developments will be, but I think he will stay here: he is inside the project. So I expect the best from him for himself and for the team. Anyway, he trained well despite a bit of fever ».

The comment is on the injured. In addition to the long-term patient Wisniewski, whom Alvini admits he “doesn’t consider because we’ll talk about him again on the pitch in the new year”, Catanzaro will also miss Reca: “We won’t have him, he won’t be available on Wednesday”.