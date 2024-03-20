Alvina Ruiz in charge of disseminating the most important events of the day in the news of America Television, became—this time—the protagonist of the news. The renowned journalist fell from her chair in the middle of the presentation, so Günter Rave had to continue alone. This fact generated laughter among his colleagues on the television set, but social networks also convulsed.

How was the fall of Alvina Ruiz?

Upon completion of submitting a note, Alvina Ruiz I was supposed to continue mentioning the 'hat' of the next one, but unfortunately it ended up falling. While, Günter Rave He tried to hide the impasse and took over to continue with the programming.

How did Günter Rave react to the fall of Alvina Ruiz?

Günter Rave He continued with the presentation, but after a few minutes the camera returned to Alvina Ruiz, who was in charge of giving the pass to Óscar del Portal for the sports block. Fortunately, everyone took them with humor and, especially, Ruiz herself. “They are writing to me… I'm fine. We've had a little accident here. Nothing happened to me, I just slipped. Thanks for worrying. Falling is allowed, getting up is mandatory.” he said between laughs.

What did Alvina Ruiz say about being Günter Rave's study partner?

In an interview with La República, Alvina Ruiz He commented that it never crossed his mind to work with Günter Rave and, even less, to last so long thanks to the public's preference: “No, I haven't even lasted that long with my ex (laughs). No, joking aside… I think not, and also because we have gone through other channels and we have met again,” he commented.

In addition, Ruiz spoke about how they handle public pressure after their success in the newscast: “I believe that we have the support of producer Fernando Velásquez and all information is coordinated to offer the work done. And, regarding the opinions, we have the support of “he and the freedom he gives us to express them within the program. Therefore, we know how to differentiate between social networks and the space that the company gives us to make comments,” he said.

Why did Alvina Ruiz separate from her husband after 15 years?

The communicator Alvina Ruiz He expressed that the choice to end his marriage was complicated. Previously, she had mentioned in interviews that they always tried to resolve their conflicts. However, on this occasion, they were unable to overcome the difficulties, resulting in a difficult decision to close an important chapter in her life.

“It's a lifetime and it's very painful when a project falls apart. I made it public in a very brief statement because I respect him a lot. “We are never going to be in a fight,” the journalist told 'America spectacles'.

