Alvina Ruiz He was encouraged to give details of his private life during an interview for “America shows”. It was there that she revealed the end of her long marriage with Ronald Velarde, father of her daughter. Likewise, she assured that it has been a very difficult moment to face, since they were many years with him.

The journalist indicated that, despite the fact that they have not been together for two years, the end of their relationship took place on good terms, because for them it is important to preserve the tranquility of their little girl. In addition, she explained that she preferred to keep the news private because her ex-partner is not a public person.

Alvina Ruiz announces the end of her marriage

The journalist said that it was not easy to make that decision because of everything they went through during the fifteen years they were together. In addition, she clarified that she has tried to keep this part of her life away from the cameras to protect the privacy of her former life partner and her conceited one.

“I am not divorced yet, we have not wanted to make it public. My ex-husband is not public and we have a wonderful daughter who we cover all the time. It has been a very hard process. I have been married for 15 years and to get to know each other a little more, “she said for America shows noon edition,” said the communicator.

Because they finished?

The television host commented in the past that they always looked for a way to fix the problems that arose along the way, but that they reached the point of not finding a solution for everything. In this way, they came to the conclusion that the best thing for both was for each one to continue on her side.

“It is a lifetime and it is very painful that a project falls to you. I made it public in a very brief statement because I respect him a lot. We are never going to be fighting, “he said during the interview for the show program.

Alvina Ruiz and Ronald Velarde were together for 15 years. Photo: composition Alvina Ruiz/Instagram

The age difference was never a problem

As is known, the couple had a great age difference, but on more than one occasion, the journalist made it clear that this was not an impediment to the great love they felt for each other. “We are 24 years apart, but other people have noticed the difference, not us,” Alvina said several years ago, when she was still with her husband.

Alvina Ruiz has more than 20 years of experience as a journalist in the media. Photo: Alvina Ruiz / Instagram

Alvina Ruiz tells difficulties in her career as a journalist

During an interview with La República, Alvina Ruiz recounted the difficulties she has faced throughout her career as a journalist. “Each story, no matter how similar they may be, is very particular, each story marks you, it is not as they say… that we journalists arrive and the next day it is like the song “Yesterday’s Newspaper”. Yes, it marks you and there is a before and after, ”she said.

Alvina Ruiz took her first steps in journalism as an aspiring intern at a well-known media outlet. She currently hosts America News Central edition, with Gunter Rave. Photo: Alvina Ruiz / Instagram

Alvina Ruiz surprised with a call from her father after a strong earthquake

On the night of June 22, 2021, a strong earthquake shook the city of Lima, which had Mala as its epicenter. Alvina Ruiz, who was hosting a Canal N program, asked viewers to remain calm; However, the journalist said that her father called her while she was reporting the first damage caused by the natural phenomenon.

“My father is calling me right now, I ask you to please stay calm, I’m fine. We are all fine, nothing has happened and he should take care of himself, he is an elderly person. From here, keep calm and calm, “he said.