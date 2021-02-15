The journalist Alvina Ruiz He surprised all viewers by revealing certain episodes from his teenage years.

In the program En boca de todos, the host of America News MiddayShe said that one of her first jobs was to be a bus collector to help her father and she assured that this work gave her many life lessons. Also, the TV presenter was encouraged to relive this stage of her life.

Alvina Ruiz assured that being a collector for a bus helped her a lot in her career as a journalist; however, he said it was a very hard experience.

“Nobody told me, I knew about the needs, how was the management of public transportation and I owe that to my dad. I think it was a rich, very hard street experience, stepping on land, of knowing how to get money in a difficult way because we started at 5 am, “he said.

Before this testimony, Tula Rodríguez was admired by her story and congratulated that, thanks to her dedication, she has managed to be one of the most recognized journalists on television.

On the other hand, the driver received a surprise from her husband and daughter and was excited for the 15 years they have been together.

“I’m not going to deny you, it’s a long-term relationship. Not everything has been rosy no flowers. With all the ups and downs, because there are always problems, We always try to push the cart today more than ever that we are in a complicated situation. We have many projects and we always support our daughter ”, she stated in the program.

