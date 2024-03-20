Alvina Ruíz spoke out through her social networks after the impasse she suffered on March 19 during the broadcast of América Televisión's central newscast, which she hosts alongside Günter Rave. The journalist took the incident with humor and sent a positive message to her followers. What did she say and how did her colleagues, Günter and Óscar del Portal, react? Here we tell you all the details.

What was the fall of Alvina Ruíz in América Noticias?

On the night of Tuesday, March 19, after a press release was issued, Günter Rave announced another piece of news from the set. At this moment, Alvina Ruíz descended from her chair at high speed, so that she seemed to have ended up on the floor. Faced with this event, Rave chose to maintain composure and continued with América Noticias programming as usual; However, minutes later, the atmosphere had a radical change that caught the attention of the spectators.

How did Óscar del Portal react to the fall of Alvina Ruíz?

Almost at the end of the América TV newscast, Günter Rave could no longer contain himself and started laughing in front of Alvina Ruíz and all the viewers. “They are writing to me. I'm fine. We had a small accident, nothing happened to me, I just slipped,” said the journalist with great humor. Upon hearing this, his partner tried to cover her mouth so as not to continue mocking, but she was unsuccessful.

In a somewhat sarcastic way, Óscar del Portal ended the sports block with the following comment: “Hold on tight for the farewell.” Then he began to laugh non-stop and said goodbye to the audience.

What did Alvina Ruíz say after her fall on the América TV newscast?

After a few hours of her commented live fall, Alvina Ruíz turned to her official Twitter account, in which she published the following message: “Falling is allowed, getting up is mandatory. Thank you for the love and concern. If I managed to smile in the midst of so much trouble, then the incident had something positive. Hugs to Gúnter, Óscar del Portal, and the América Televisión team.”

What does Alvina Ruíz think about driving with Günter Rave?

When asked about the experience of driving with Günter Rave, with whom she has a great friendship, Alvina Ruíz said: “No (I thought we were going to drive together), not even with my ex have I lasted that long (laughs). No, jokes aside … I think not, and also because we have gone through other channels and we have met again.”

