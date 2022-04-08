Eventful bet atIsland of the Famous last night, mainly due to the strong heat and humidity that made several protagonists lose their temper. One for all Jeremias Rodriguez who blurted out the wrath of di Alvin.

At the beginning of the episode there was talk of the quarrel that broke out between father and son Rodriguez with Ilona Staller. Ilary Blasi gave the opportunity to reply to everyone but when he gave the floor to Gustavo Rodriguezhis son intervened denying him the right to tell his version of events.

Attitude that is not liked Alvin. “But you have to get your father to talk. We understand, we ask them. Do not worry. Jere, listen to me. You need to get your dad to talk. When we ask you, you answer yourself”- said the envoy from the island.

But that’s not all because Alvin lost patience with Jeremias even during the leading test. Competitors had to remain suspended by holding only with their arms so as not to fall into a tub of mud.

Source: web

Gustavo argued that Floriana was not taking the test correctly and even his son Jeremias at one point started shaking his head as if to say that Alvin was not checking properly.

To the nth no with the head then Alvin angrily intervened. “I decide guys if you kindly don’t mind what the rules of this game are. Jeremias always shakes his head because there is always something against you apparently, how is that possible? ” – he said.

This is because Jeremias from the very first days has often complained about the management of the reality show, even going so far as to argue that not everything that happens on the island is broadcast.

Also on the quarrel with Ilona Staller, Jeremias said: “She insulted me and you didn’t put this part on. They insulted me and didn’t wear it, this doesn’t suit me ”.