After the rumors about the end of their friendship, Alvin blurts out against Ilary Blasi on social media

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Alvin and Ilary Blasi would have put a definitive end to their friendship. Now, to make the matter even more complicated, the former de correspondent himself took care of it The Island of the Famous who threatened the famous presenter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Alvin is without brakes and certainly does not send them to say a Ilary Blasi. After the many voices on the alleged end of the friendship with the Roman showgirl, the former envoy de The Island of the Famous made it worse published the screen chats with the presenter on her Instagram profile.

However it is not possible to read the content of the messages as it is only about vocal audio. It didn’t end there. In a second moment, Alberto Bonato has facing a threat Francesco Totti’s ex-wife to also publish the audio themselves. These were hers words accompanying the caption below the post on his Instagram profile:

I’m this close to posting the audio. One more drop and the vase overflows.

As for the reaction by Ilary Blasi to this gesture, no one has yet come declaration by the interested party. Needless to say, the episode in question sparked numerous controversy Network. Indeed, users on social networks could not help but comment on the post of the former correspondent de The Island of the Famous.

Anyway, the web it is very divided. Some believe it’s just a publicity stunt, on the contrary, others are convinced that they are real grievances. Instead, there are also those who think that the two have organized one joke. Besides, it wouldn’t be the first time.