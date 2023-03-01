In the new edition of L’Isola Dei Famosi, there will no longer be Alvin alongside Ilary Blasi

The debut of the new edition of The Island of the Famous on the small screen it’s getting closer and closer. According to some rumors, lessons that are becoming more and more insistent, Alvin will not take part in the cast of the program. However, the name of who will be the new envoy has popped up on the net. Let’s find out who it is together.

In the new edition de The Island of the Famouswill be at the helm of management Ilary Blasi. After her separation from Francesco Totti, she the latter is ready to make her his own return on the small screen.

However, Alvin will no longer be alongside the Roman showgirl. According to some rumors that have emerged on the net, it seems that the two have become the protagonists of one quarrel. In light of this, Alberto Bonato would have decided to definitively say goodbye to his future in Honduras. But who will be to fill the role again envoy? Francesco Totti’s ex-wife would have requested the presence of Can Yaman which, however, would be busy from a work point of view.

Now another one has popped up on the web first name: Philip Bisciglia. The “Dagospia” portal spread the scoop. However, we are not aware of the reliability of such news as it seems that the negotiation still not finished.

In the meantime, it’s starting to take on more and more consistency cast de The Island of the Famous. Between new castaways we will find Pamela Camassa, Cristina Scuccia, Alessandro Cecchi Paone together with her boyfriend Simone Antolini, Fiore Argento, Gianmarco Onestini, Luca Di Carlo and the radio speakers Anni Mazzolia and Paolo Noise. Instead, alongside Ilary Blasi we will find Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi who will be present in the studio as commentators.