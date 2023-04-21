A new edition of the Isola dei Famosi has begun: on 17 April 2023 the first episode of the survival show signed by Mediaset was aired, hosted once again by Ilary Blasi. The “landlady” immediately raised the temperature of the studio episode by alluding to the end of the marriage with Francesco Totti (not too covertly) and her new relationship with Bastian Muller.

At the beginning of the program, she played on double meanings, showing that she is trying to overcome what for her has certainly not been an easy period in her family life. However, it was the envoy, Alvin, who spoke about her.

On divorce, the correspondent in Honduras, in an interview with SuperGuida TV, recounted how he sees Ilary in this phase: “I believe that everyone has the right to experience these moments in the way one believes best. I think Ilary is a strong, solid person as I know her, he knows what he wants from her life by nature, and he knows exactly what he wants to do. So it is right that she lives this period exactly as she believes she is living it. I, being her friend, am close to her in whatever she needs her, I am there, and that is what friends are for ”.

On his relationship with the presenter he clarifies: “Ilary and I have known each other for over 20 years, we have this rather unique relationship, we have always made fun of each other. We’ve had the same manager since we were kids, and he always encouraged us to do what eventually came out on the island ”. The two met during the Top of the Pops program: “Since that moment our friendship has lasted for years. We are not worldly, we don’t want to show our friendship too much, it came out naturally on the island and we try to ride it while having fun”.