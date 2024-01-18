The “pink” industrial empire behind Alviero Martini

There is a real industrial empire “in pink” behind Alviero Martinithe bag factory placed under administration the day before yesterday by Court of Milan because they would have been maximized i profits by resorting toblack work and to illegal immigrants even though the company has specified that “neither the company nor the representatives are under investigation”. Alviero Martini is controlled by Final spa of Rome which is owned by Luisa AngeliniRoman born in 1949.

The group has its origins in the pharmaceutical industry and founded in 1996, today it is a holding company operating in various business sectors: pharmaceuticals, fashion, healthcare residences, wine, luxury hospitality. FinalHowever, it does not draw up a consolidated balance sheet and despite having assets of 113.9 million euros and a net worth of 55.2 million, it closed the last balance sheet (2022) with a loss of 1.2 million. More interesting is to see the results of the individual business areas which, in fact, are not reflected in a group consolidation.

Alviero Martini, meanwhile, who in 2022 it had sales of 52.4 million, up from 43.5 million the year before so that profit rose last year from 2.9 to 3.3 million. Furthermore, the budget reports, regarding the cost of labour, that this has increased by 500 thousand eurosand this “is to be seen in relation both to a growth, albeit limited, in average wages, and to the activation of a company welfare plan from which all employees have benefited”.

Welfare and commissionership aside, Angelini's holding company operates in the pharmaceutical sector with Polifarma and its main subsidiary Polifarma Benessere which recorded revenues in 2022respectively, for 55.7 and 29.4 million with a profit of 6.8 and one million. In Final's portfolio there is also Lusan which manages the “Residenza Magnolia” retirement home in Rome and which in 2022 recorded revenues of 2.1 million even if the balance sheet closed with a slight loss. Final is also active in hospitality with Tuscan Country Estate and the Società Agricola Usiglian del Bosco.

