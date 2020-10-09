BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Cabinet members Giriraj Singh, Harshavvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ashwini Choubey were also present at the residence of PM Modi’s senior cabinet minister Paswan. Giriraj Singh said that the passing of Paswan is a big loss for the society. Earlier, Paswan’s body was brought to his home from AIIMS.

PM Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan Death. PM went to Paswan’s house at 12 Janpath and offered flowers on the mortal remains of the deceased leader. After paying tribute, PM also consoled Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan. Please tell that Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday at the age of 74 after a long illness.

Consolation to son Chirag



Modi rubs Chirag’s back, hands over his shoulder, talks to Chirag’s mother and consoles her. PM Modi described Paswan’s death as a personal loss.

PM gives encouragement to Paswan’s wife



After comforting Chirag, the Prime Minister also consoled the wife of the deity leader. After paying tribute to Paswan, he met Paswan’s wife much later.

Chirag Paswan burst into tears



Chirag broke after the father’s demise, seeing the mother weeping, she too burst herself and wept. Please tell that Chirag also wrote a letter to supporters about his father’s illness.

PM said, no word to express grief



Prime Minister Modi had tweeted yesterday and said, ‘I have no words to express my grief. There is an empty space in the country which may never be filled. The death of Ram Vilas Paswan is a personal loss for me. I lost a friend, a valued colleague and a man who was very passionate to lead every poor person to a respectable life. ‘

Paswan dies before Bihar election



Let us know that Bihar Assembly elections are due in a few days and this veteran leader has died just before that. LJP is contesting elections in Bihar from the NDA.