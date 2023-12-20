The footballer Dani Alves will sit in the dock to be tried for an alleged crime of sexual assault between February 5 and 7, 2024, according to what the TSJC announced this Wednesday.

Section 21 of the Barcelona Court has announced this Wednesday the date of the trial of the footballer, accused of sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl, events that allegedly occurred on December 30, 2022 in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in Sutton, a where he went with a friend. The trial will be held on February 5, 6 and 7, 2024 at 10 in the morning, according to TSJC sources.

Alves faces between nine and twelve years in prison. The Prosecutor's Office requested nine years in prison for rape and ten years of supervised release, while the victim requested twelve years, the maximum penalty for this crime contemplated in the Penal Code, and 150,000 euros in compensation, the same amount as the Public Ministry. The young woman claims compensation, although she initially renounced it, for physical and psychological consequences. This amount has already been deposited as bail by the exlateral. The girl is on sick leave, undergoing psychological treatment with “anxious-depressive symptoms.”

Days ago, there was speculation that the defense of the victim and Alves could reach an agreement. But the young woman's lawyer, who admitted the contacts, denied it, arguing that the “injuries are irreparable.” The agreement, in any case, could be negotiated until the day of the trial.

In prison since January 20



The Brazilian, formerly of Barça, PSG, Juventus and Sevilla, has been in provisional prison since January 20 of this year. He returned to Barcelona after learning of the girl's complaint to the Police. The player voluntarily appeared before the Mossos and has since remained in prison awaiting trial. His lawyers have demanded his release several times, but the judges have always rejected it on the grounds that there is a high risk of flight. He could flee to Brazil and avoid trial.

The footballer's defense has requested his acquittal, stating that the sexual relationship between the two, in the bathroom of the nightclub's booth, was consensual. The young woman affirms just the opposite. According to her version, which coincides with that of the Prosecutor's Office, she was sexually assaulted, with penetration, and beaten by the accused, who has changed his account of the events several times. From denying that he knew the girl to admitting that they had sex in the bathroom of the nightclub.

According to the complaint, the soccer player danced with the victim. Later, he put her in the bathroom, closing the door to prevent the girl from getting out. The young woman asked him to let her out. He raped and assaulted her, throwing her to the ground and slapping her face. Alves had to admit that they had sex when the DNA tests found in the young woman's vagina were conclusive against him.