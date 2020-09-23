Dani Alves wants to close his stage at Sao Paulo. The Brazilian has been involved in a controversy over a video on social networks in which he appears at a party with several people without a mask, at a delicate moment with the coronavirus pandemic for Brazil, and playing an instrument with his right arm, from the that recovers after being operated. Sao Paulo’s crooked is outraged and also, the full-back, as they point out, is not entirely happy with the management of the club, where he observes several political intrigues that he does not like too much.

According to Goal, Dani Alves is already looking for a new team and awaits offers from Europe to return to football on the old continent after a brief experience in Brazil. With a contract until 2022, the full-back is looking for a team in the old continent and is waiting for firm proposals to sit down to negotiate with the Brazilian club, from which he wants to leave but with the will not to go to war.

At 37, this season he has accumulated up to 18 games in which he has scored five goals and has given an assist.. In Brazil, unlike in his career in Europe, he is playing as a midfielder alternating different positions: from more offensive, like 10, to midfielder and even pivot.

With the League, Scudetto and Ligue 1 in his track record, the Premier League, according to Goal, is a destination that is attractive to him. After leaving Juventus he was close to landing at Manchester City but, finally, he ended up at Paris Saint-Germain playing alongside Neymar, who arrived a few days later.

Thus, the player with the most titles in history could continue to increase his record in European football where he has won. Champions, UEFA Cups, Leagues, Scudetto, French Leagues, King’s Cup, local and continental Super Cups and also from Europe.