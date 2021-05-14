Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

The coach of the Brazilian soccer team, Tite, has summoned veteran defender Dani Alves to the “Seleção” ranks, in preparation for the match against Ecuador and Paraguay next June, as part of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil will host its Ecuadorian counterpart on June 4, before arriving on the 8th of it, as a guest to Paraguay. The best player in the Copa America 2019, which was won by Brazil, the host country, and the current Sao Paulo player, has missed the ranks of the “samba dancers” since he played the friendly matches on October 10 and 13, 2019 against Nigeria and Senegal, 578 days ago.

“It’s nice to see that he is still playing at such a high level,” Tite told a press conference to announce his squad.

Alves dreams of winning the titles with the clubs that he defended their colors, including Seville the Spanish and his compatriot Barcelona, ​​Juventus of Italy and Paris Saint-Germain of France, that he will play next year the fourth World Cup in his career, similar to his compatriot Thiago Silva, the English Chelsea player, who will be present at the age of 36 years With the national team.

Midfielder Fred “Manchester United” has also returned to the national squad, absent since the World Cup Russia 2018.

Unsurprisingly, Titi also called up Saint-Germain star Neymar, who had recently extended his contract with his team until 2025, and fellow defense captain of Parisian club Marquinhos. At a time when Lyon player Lucas Pacita maintained his position with the national team, his colleague Bruno Gemerich, who was present in the two previous matches in the qualifiers in November 2002 against Venezuela (1-0) and Uruguay 2-0, will be absent.

The squad included Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and fellow striker Vinicius Junior. Among the new faces in the squad is the newcomer to Benfica from Santos, defender Lucas Verissimo.

Brazil tops the ranking of the teams with the full score with 12 points from four matches, while Argentina occupies second place with 10 points, and Ecuador is third (9). After the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup Qatar, South America’s national teams are in the midst of the Copa America competition scheduled for June 13, which will be held for the first time in two host countries, Argentina and Colombia.

The Brazilian squad includes the goalkeeper: Alison (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), and Waverton (Palmeiras).

To defend: Dani Alves (São Paulo), Danilo and Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) and Lucas Verissimo (Benfica of Portugal).

In the middle: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Lucas Pacita (Lyon).

In the attack: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Neymar (Saint-Geserman), Everton (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Charlison (Everton) and Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo).