Dani Alves has broken his silence. Until now, his version was known through his statements before the judge or in the writings of his lawyer. He changed versions four times. The soccer player denies the accusation of sexual assault that weighs on him and for which he has been in prison since January 20. “Until now, a very scary story of fear and terror has been explained, which has nothing to do with what happened, nor with what I did,” he says in La Vanguardia. He is in provisional prison. Up to two times, the investigating judge and later the Court of Barcelona have rejected the request of his lawyer to release him.

From the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​the footballer assures that he has given an interview “to apologize to the only person I have to apologize to, who is my wife, Joana Sanz.” “I have already personally asked her for forgiveness here, in prison, but I must do it publicly, because the story is public, the offense is public and she deserves those public apologies,” he says. Therefore, he does not ask for forgiveness from the alleged victim.

According to his version, he did not sexually assault her as the 23-year-old maintains. The former Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Juventus and PSG man maintains that he is innocent and that he previously agreed with the girl that they would have sexual relations in the bathroom of the reserved room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. “Everything that happened and didn’t happen there inside her only she and I know,” he says. She claims that he hit her and that he raped her inside the bathroom.

The investigation of the case is in its last phase, already finished. There is even talk that the trial could be held in the fall of this year. The soccer player insists that there was consensual sex and the girl from day one says the opposite, that she was raped. She entered the booth. Seeing that it was a bathroom, she wanted to go out. Alves locked her up, according to her story. He sat on the toilet and forcibly put it on top of her, the victim maintains. She asked him to stop and let her go. He threw her to the ground, grabbed her by the neck, slapped her, pushed her against the toilet, and raped her. He came out of the bathroom crying. “I did not see her. If I had seen her cry, I would have stopped to ask what was happening, “he says in the interview. «If someone in charge of the disco had asked me to wait for me because a young woman claimed that I had sexually assaulted her, I am not going home. That same night I show up at a police station », he points out.

Alves assures that he slept peacefully that night and that the only thing he regrets is having been unfaithful to his wife. «I left the Sutton calm. I arrived at my house. I showered because my wife was already asleep and I was ashamed of the infidelity, “he says. He found out about the complaint through the media. «I called my lawyer, Miraida Puentes, on the phone. She consulted with the Mossos and in the courts and assured me that there was no complaint and that she could travel and leave Spain with complete peace of mind. That’s why I left », he concludes.

In addition, Telecinco’s ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ broadcast this Wednesday an interview by journalist Mayka Navarro with the former Brazilian soccer player from inside the Brians 2 prison. In it, Alves wants people to “know the story from what I lived that morning and in that bathroom ».

The Brazilian tells what happened from his perspective. “I went in after her. I didn’t even lock the door. The door was open at all times, he could have left because I remained sitting practically the whole time on the lid of the toilet », he adds.

When asked by Mayka Navarro about whether he should apologize to the girl for what happened, Alves is forceful. «The only person I have to apologize to is my wife, Joana Sanz». In this sense, the former Brazilian player confesses that “there has not been a single night that I have not slept peacefully”, to later launch the most emphatic message of the interview. “I don’t know if she has a clear conscience, but I forgive her.”

Finally, regarding the alleged signs of violence on the victim, Alves clarifies: “There is not a single mark on her body that explains the violence with which she says that I moved her in the bathroom. The scratch is from remaining on her knees while she performed fellatio on me, “adds the former soccer player.