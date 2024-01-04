The family of Dani Alves, pending trial for sexual assault, has allegedly disobeyed an explicit order from the investigating judge, which prohibited the dissemination of any data that could reveal the identity of the victim of the alleged rape. On December 30, on the occasion of her first anniversary, the former soccer player's mother shared a video on her Instagram account in which the young woman, 24, appeared dancing with a group of friends and celebrating. Some Brazilian media echoed the images and published them on their websites. The video is edited and voices appear in Portuguese calling for the release of the former Sevilla, Barça, PSG, Juventus and Pumas player. The mother reiterates that she wants to prove the innocence of her son.

The court explicitly prohibited leaking any data or images that could identify the victim. Lucía Alves, the mother of the former soccer player, ignores the court orders and gives the girl's name and surname. “Those who trust in God never lose the battle,” she says. The family of the former soccer player would use the video to try to discredit the story of the victim, who has requested compensation for psychological damage and who is on sick leave due to the trauma of the rape. “This is the celebration of someone who alleges inability to work” and “deterioration of her activities due to the trauma,” reads a credit in the video, while images of the young woman dancing with friends appear, yes, decontextualized. Also some images of the young woman, with another girl, which could be from the past, where the girls come out saying that they want to be famous. In the video shared on Instagram, a Brazilian lawyer, Graciele Queiroz, appears, who defended the former lateral's innocence. The young woman's lawyer, Ester García, has announced that she will file a complaint for disclosure of data about her privacy, for the publication and dissemination of the images. Alves' mother and the Brazilian media that have published the young woman's videos are exposed to a criminal complaint for revealing secrets.

It would be a desperate defense strategy by Alves' legal team, just one month before the start of the trial. The trial will be held on February 5, 6 and 7, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Barcelona Court.

Alves faces between 9 and 12 years in prison. The Prosecutor's Office requested 9 years in prison for rape and 10 years of supervised release, while the victim requested 12 years, the maximum penalty for this crime contemplated in the Penal Code, and 150,000 euros in compensation, the same amount as the Public Ministry. The girl is on sick leave, undergoing psychological treatment with “anxious-depressive symptoms.” Days ago, there was speculation that the defense of the victim and Alves could reach an agreement. But the young woman's lawyer, who admitted the contacts, denied it, arguing that the “injuries are irreparable.” The agreement, in any case, could be negotiated until the day of the trial.

The Brazilian, formerly of Barça, PSG, Juventus and Sevilla, has been in provisional prison since January 20 of last year.