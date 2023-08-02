Dani Alves insists: everything that happened at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30 was consented to and, therefore, he is not satisfied with his prosecution for the alleged violation. But, nevertheless, he announced this Wednesday to the investigating magistrate that he will not appeal the instructor’s decision to sit him on the bench because she wants to “expedite” the process and get to trial as soon as possible.

Alves appeared today for about a quarter of an hour before the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona, ​​who informed him of his prosecution for a crime of sexual assault with carnal access, while giving him the opportunity to testify for the last time, before sending the case to trial. The Brazilian, beyond denying the charges, did not want to make any further statements before the instructor Concepció Cantón so as not to give rise to further lengthening the process.

In this way, the closure of the investigation against Alves will be firm once the three business days have elapsed that the defense has to appeal the magistrate’s order, which keeps the footballer in provisional prison, with a civil liability bond of 150,000 euros, for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl in the private bathrooms of the famous nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves’ decision not to appeal his prosecution is a decision made by his lawyer Cristóbal Martell, according to sources in the process. The lawyer is convinced that the evidence against his client is still “detachable”, but that there is no way to convince the judge, who is determined to bring the player before a court, so, at this point, it is better and to give the battle outside the instruction, in the hearing room.

“in a violent way”



According to the prosecution report of the instructor last Monday, the former Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​PSG or Juventus footballer, who has been in prison for half a year, groped his victim, slapped her and perpetrated a sexual assault in a “violent manner”. with penetration.

The instructor insists that there are “sufficient rational indications” to “assume” that Alves was dancing with the victim and that, later, the former player, on two occasions, took his hand and put it on his penis. The woman, both times, withdrew her hand.

A little later, the Brazilian called the girl from the door that led to a small bathroom reserved for the VIP area, where the group was. When the victim came forward, the player yanked hard on her. Although the girl resisted and asked not to put her in the tiny bathroom, the player ignored it.

Once inside, according to the judge, Alves pulled up her dress, made her sit on it, grabbed the back of her head and threw it to the ground -which caused the girl a knee injury-, to try to get him to perform fellatio, although he did not succeed. That refusal “enraged” the footballer.

It was then -explains the indictment- when the Brazilian gave the victim “several slaps” in the face, put her on her back against the small sink, rubbed his penis against her body and finally penetrated her violently.

Always according to the magistrate’s account, after the rape the victim wanted to leave the bathroom, but the footballer prevented him, leaving the sink first. The car ensures that, when the girl finally managed to leave the bathroom, the victim, with “a very bad face” told her cousin what had happened.

After leaving the bathroom, the judge’s indictment document states, the player did not address the girl at any time, not even when he ran into her when leaving the disco accompanied by a friend.