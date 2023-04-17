Related news



First, she said that she did not know the victim, then that she ran into her in the local bathrooms, and finally that there were relations, but consensual and that she was the one who performed fellatio on him. DNA tests dismantled that third version, as remains of the soccer player’s semen appeared in the girl’s vagina. It was confirmed that there was penetration. Her lawyer questioned the victim’s version. His interpretation of the facts is that there was consensual sex. He claimed that the girl did not present vaginal lesions.

It remains to be seen what version the footballer brings this time, who has asked to testify again. The victim, on the other hand, maintains from the first day that she was raped in the bathroom of the disco. A month ago, the girl’s lawyer refused to be examined by a psychologist hired by the player’s defense. The lawyer filed an appeal arguing that the forensic examination is sufficient.