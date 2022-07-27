What should not be missing when organizing a festival is “passion”, says Álvaro Vargas, director of FAN FUTURA FEST –also of Animal Sound and in charge of various musical projects in the Region of Murcia–. Passion is necessary to deal with the obstacles – “legal insecurity and abstract legislation” – that projects like this one face. The musical event that began to take shape in 2019, before the pandemic, celebrates today in San Javier the first of its three great days.

–What can the public expect from the FAN FUTURA FEST poster?

-We wanted to combine artists of national and international renown. Beyond that, the name of the festival is a declaration of intent: FAN FUTURA, fan of the future. We were looking for a trending program and that not only great artists would come, but artists that are expanding. The idea is that people come to the festival and, even if they don’t know all the artists, they end up being fans. They are names that are at the forefront of the national scene. In cities like Murcia there is no programming of this type. Today, more than 50% of visits to the website are from Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid. We try to combine different styles because currently a kid’s Spotify playlist contains all kinds of music.

–How long have you been working at the festival?

–Since mid-2019. When the pandemic arrived, we adapted. We have made an edition in a reduced format (FAN FUTURA XS, in 2021) and this year it returns to the original format, the large one.

PROGRAM FOR TODAY CRC Stage (Free) Esplanade Barnuevo (Santiago de la Ribera)

Lillo (12:00 p.m.), Ruto Neon (1:00 p.m.) and Kutxu (2:10 p.m.).

Levante Star Stage Municipal Sports Center (San Javier)

Mainline Magic Orchestra (7:25 p.m.), Ralphie Choo (8:30 p.m.), El Ima (9:35 p.m., Israel B (10:35 p.m.), Califato 3/4 (11:55 p.m.), Cocco Lexa (1:25 a.m.), Soto Asa (2:30 a.m.) and White Boy (3.40 pm).

Elf Bar Municipal Sports Center Stage (San Javier)

Nico B (7:30 p.m.), La Cachetona (8:35 p.m.), Flaca (9:35 p.m.), Orslok (10:45 p.m.), Rusowsky (11:30 p.m.), Drea (12:30 a.m.), Ybril (1:30 p.m.), Selecta (2:30 a.m.) and Joseph (3:30 p.m.).

-Did it cost a lot to close artists like Steve Aoki or Bizarrap?

-It is a fairly complex process, especially in the Region of Murcia, because artists have many options to choose from and it is difficult for them to trust. With work and luck we have achieved it. It was very important that this first edition had a powerful program to attract artists next year.

–Why did you choose San Javier?

–We detected that there was a need for a large-format summer festival focused on young national audiences in the Region of Murcia. Among several locations, this was the one that suited us the most for different reasons. It is quite well connected with Cartagena and the Alicante area and it is a point that already works very well for the discos and clubs in the area. We have had many facilities with the City Council and this is important because without public-private collaboration and without administrative support it is totally impossible to carry out a project of this size.

–The FAN FUTURA FEST is sold as a sustainable festival. Is it really going to be feasible?

-Of course. We are going to recycle everything that is used, not use plastic as much as possible, not sell red meat and offset CO2 emissions by planting a forest – in fact trees have already been planted for the 2021 festival – to offset the carbon footprint of each edition. The sustainability certificate is awarded by Eventsost. Some requirements are asked of us for this and we comply with them. In addition, parallel activities are carried out in this line with the UMU and UPCT, which are very interesting. Being located in the Mar Menor, sustainability makes even more sense. We wanted the festival to be a complete leisure offer and one more tourist attraction for the Region and provide it with other added values, for example the campsite, in the Pinada de San Blas, with Aleppo pine. The temperature is very pleasant.

–Do you have time to enjoy the festival?

I used to enjoy festivals more before. In execution I enjoy but there are many tensions. There is a total legal insecurity in this sector, a lot of abstract legislation with many types of reading. There are many institutions involved. Town halls are not usually consistent with the Autonomous Community and each town hall works differently with the Law on Public Shows. There are quite a few risks that do not exist in other sectors and they make you have a hard time. Far from that, we are delighted, but because it is our passion.

-What festivals do you have as references?

–For Animal Sound, Dreambeach (Villaricos, Almería) and Monegros (Huesca) and international ones like Tomorrowland were. In fact, we went there to get ideas. For FAN FUTURA, a benchmark would be Sónar (Barcelona).

– What is your favorite poster artist?

–Trashi. They are from Murcia and they go like a shot. It is undeniable that Bizarrap has been a complete success. More than 70% of the artists on the poster are going to be much higher in two or three years.