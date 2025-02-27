02/27/2025



Updated at 2:1:00 p.m.





Álvaro Valles He will be a player of Betis As of June 30. After disconnected from the UD Las Palmas in early February, the Sevillian goalkeeper will join the Verdiblancas ranks for the 2025-26 season by virtue of the agreement he had tied with the Heliopolitans for weeks. Valles has stayed this season blank and now, with 27 years, he returns to the club in which he formed.

Valles is in Seville waiting for the birth of his third daughter and training alone waiting at the end of the season. He attended Radio Marca to offer an interview giving his sensations. «It is a slightly peculiar situation that I have had to live in part because I have decided so. It is neither the fault of one or the other, but mutual. It becomes long because I am 27 years old and I really want to play football and exercise my profession. You have to understand both parties, each one has their reasons. They defend their own, which is the club and property and I defend my career and my future, “he said about his last times in Las Palmas.

«I am a person that when I have made a decision I am of fixed decisions and when I have something that I think is the right thing for me and for my family I do not go back, I always look forward and I think what I have done is correct. It is mutual agreement, the club did not want to lengthen it anymore and I had no special interest because it was not being easy for my family or for me and an agreement with them is reached and the decision is made so that each one takes their way, ”he continued.

About the love of the Betics, Álvaro Valles said that “they show it to me on social networks. The truth is that love is quite big, I am not surprised because I have always followed the club and I have seen what the Betics are and the fans so great that there is «. And commented on the words of Angel Haropresident of Betis, trusting that the paths of the player and the Verdiblanco club would join in the near future: «In the end for me it is something to thank that they are always there and keep me in mind. In the end I don’t have to hide. Everyone knows that Betis is the club of my life, of my city. I have said it several times. And I would love to be linked to Betis at some point in my career. I entered with fifteen years, in youth. Then in Senior I went to Las Palmas. Aitor was my partner in the subsidiary when I was and now he is the only one who follows. In Betis I ascended with José Juan Romero at Betis Deportivo A Second B and the following year I was ceded to the Gerena and then signed with Las Palmas «.









«Now Betis is in a great moment, it is getting good results. There has not been much luck with the injuries, several important players fell at the same time and that greatly disrupts the teams but with Antony, Jesus who is paying to a fairly high level and the reinforcements they have made and the recoveries of players such as Isco in full form the team notice it and is giving a good level. If he continues with this trajectory, he will go quite well at the end of the season «, Valles continued talking about Betis and about the quarry said that» no one is a prophet in his land. Everything goes through something and nothing is a coincidence. In the end one if you have to go you do not have to be afraid, I went looking for an opportunity in professional football and with effort and work occurred in Las Palmas, to whom I will be eternally grateful. When you leave your comfort zone everything is more complicated. “

About Antony’s play and the forgiving red, the goal assured that «live the first image seems to be a reckless fault. When you see several cameras It is seen that it does not even touch the player And it is normal to take that card because it is absurd. It doesn’t touch it. There can be no sanction for a lack that does not exist «

About his current training process, he points out valleys that “I can’t stop and I have to be better than ever to When the summer market arrives, be stopped in the place where it has to be. The motivation is that I am 27 years old and a great desire to football, to exercise my profession, and one trains with an eye on summer to sign in a club and be able to demonstrate everything that I have demonstrated so far. Everything works and then in preseason, if one is well physically and mentally, there is time to make more goal. Fear, none. I have personality and I am positive and everything is going well. “

He also talked about an approach from Aston Villa in January. «Interest was true, it was real to make that movement in winter but there was no formal offer of the Aston Villa But it could not be given, “he said.