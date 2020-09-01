Former President and Senator Álvaro Uribe upon his arrival at the Supreme Court of Justice in Bogotá, in October 2019 Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters

The former president of Colombia Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2002-2010), under house arrest for a case of alleged manipulation of witnesses that is advancing in the Supreme Court, has resigned this Tuesday his seat in the Senate, where he was the undisputed head of the bench of the Democratic Center, the ruling party. The resignation triggers a debate about the competence of the high court, which is in charge of judging the congressmen.

Uribe has said that the security measure with home detention cancels his “expectations of returning to the Senate” and has reiterated that, in his opinion, eight procedural guarantees have been violated, that he and his lawyer were intercepted and that they have been leaks to the press, among other complaints. In addition, he argued that he is “detained for inferences, without direct evidence”, in clear response to the investigation of the Supreme Court of Justice, which lasted more than two years. “I vote for a justice reform that depoliticizes it by changing the magistrate election system,” wrote the former president in the letter he addressed to the president of the Legislature, Arturo Char. The Senate voted this Tuesday to accept his resignation, with 82 congressmen in favor and 12 against.

The former president, who is the political mentor of President Iván Duque, also became in the 2018 legislative elections the most voted senator in the country’s history, with 800,000 votes. When the Court called him to investigate in July of that year, before Duque’s inauguration, he had already resigned his seat, but he retracted a few days later.

“That Uribe resigns from the Senate does not imply under any circumstances that the Supreme Court of Justice loses its competence to advance in the investigation and call him to trial,” reacted Senator Iván Cepeda, considered a victim in the process of manipulation of witnesses of which he is accused. The ex-president. “Uribe, in his capacity as senator, used members of his legislative work unit to contact different prisoners in the country’s prisons, paramilitaries, to testify against me. The competition for these events continues to be in the Supreme Court of Justice, “said the opposition congressman, anticipating the legal interpretations on the scope of the resignation. In the event that the Court lost its jurisdiction, the case would go to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The process against Uribe dates back to 2012, when the former president filed a complaint against Cepeda before the Supreme Court for an alleged plot against him that, according to his version, involved false witnesses in Colombian jails to link him to the activities of paramilitary groups. However, the case took a turn in 2018, when the high court refrained from prosecuting Cepeda and, on the contrary, asked to investigate the former president on suspicion that it was he who manipulated witnesses to recant and accuse Cepeda. The original complaint from a paramilitary states that a group of self-defense groups was created on a former property of the Uribe family.

After leaving the Presidency, Uribe has remained the great electoral phenomenon in Colombia so far this century, and probably the politician that most divides Colombian society. During the two periods of his successor, Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), he became the strongest opponent of the peace negotiations with the extinct FARC guerrilla, and of the agreement sealed at the end of 2016. Along the way he gathered to the most religious and conservative sectors around the Democratic Center. Around him a whole political current was formed, Uribismo, which in practice embodies radical right-wing positions. Although he left power with high levels of popularity, his acceptance in the polls has shown a pronounced decline, with a 59% unfavorable image according to the most recent Gallup Poll.

During his two terms, Uribe promoted a security policy applauded by the most conservative sectors for his heavy hand, but at the same time pointed out as a breeding ground for so-called false positives: extrajudicial executions of civilians later presented by the military as guerrillas killed in fighting for profit. According to a report by the Prosecutor’s Office, there were at least 2,248 extrajudicial executions between 1998 and 2014, of which 97% of the cases occurred in the Uribe governments.