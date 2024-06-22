Bucaramanga keep partying. The city continues to celebrate the team’s first title after 75 years of existence in Colombian soccer.

A few days ago thousands of fans welcomed the team that was crowned in Bogota professional league champion for the first time.

“In an exciting second leg that went to penalties, Atlético Bucaramanga beat 6-5 against Santa Fe in the shootout from twelve steps, after the 3-3 aggregate tie. For the Leopard fans, dressed in green and yellow, the title is an epic feat and that is why they filled the road that leads from the airport to the city,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “That is also why they elevate the team members to the category of heroes, especially the Venezuelan coach.” Rafael Dudamel and goalkeeper Aldair Quintana, who saved Agustín Rodríguez’s shot last night and then the final one from Julián Millán, with which they gave free rein to the champion’s cry. From that moment on, the celebration of the people of Santander began, which continued long and continued today in the Américo Montanini stadium, formerly known as Alfonso López, which was filled to the brim with more than 25,000 souls who paid honor to their people.”

One of those who most supported the cause was the mayor of the capital of Santander, +who was one of the fans who was most excited about that unforgettable title for the club in the region.

Álvaro Uribe’s visit

This Friday, Beltrán received the former president of Colombia in his office Alvaro Uribe Vélez, to whom he gave the champion Bucaramanga shirt.

“We received a visit at the @AlcaldiaBGA from former president @AlvaroUribeVel, with whom we talked about the new image that Bucaramanga has before the country and how we can contribute from the regions to the challenges that the country is going through, both in security and in the recovery of the confidence and morale of the Public Force,” Beltrán wrote on his social networks.

And he stated: “And the Colombian champion’s shirt was not missing: Bucaramanga is on Colombia’s radar.”