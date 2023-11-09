The former president of Colombia Álvaro Uribe Vélez has been reported to the Argentine federal justice system to investigate his criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity. The plaintiffs are 11 relatives of victims of the murders of civilians to show them as combat casualties, known as false positives, and three human rights organizations. They ask the Argentine courts to apply the principle of universal jurisdiction to investigate him “for being the one who led the state structure used in the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity” by members of the National Army under his command.

“We come to denounce the participation of Álvaro Uribe Vélez in the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity, considering him criminally responsible for at least 6,112 murders and disappearances of defenseless people who were illegitimately presented as combat casualties by agents of the State,” says the complaint known to EL PAÍS and filed this Wednesday in Buenos Aires. Although in Colombia the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the transitional justice agreed between the State and the extinct FARC as part of the Peace Agreement, has documented 6,402 cases of false positives, the complaint is limited to the 6,112 murders or disappearances that occurred. between August 8, 2002 and December 31, 2008, the date on which, according to the complainants, the Government headed by Uribe took effective measures to stop the criminal practice.

Several relatives of victims traveled to the Argentine capital along with representatives of the Corporación Jurídica Libertad, the Fundación Committee of Solidarity for Political Prisoners and the José Alvear Restrepo Lawyers Collective, the complaining organizations, to file the complaint personally. They have an event planned this Thursday in the Plaza de Mayo, where the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo usually meet.

Laura Piña, daughter of Álvaro Adolfo Piña, a taxi driver and automotive painter who was murdered, says she is filing the complaint “so that at least the responsibility that Mr. Uribe has in all of this can be investigated.” Her goal, she says over the phone, is that this opens a path for all victims of false positives, and so that other children do not have to miss a father’s hug like what happened to her. “That is what gives me strength to be here working to dismantle impunity and denialism.”

His father – it is now known – was taken to a distant place with deception by the military and murdered along with another person still unidentified. They were shot in the back and made to appear as dead in combat, the murderer admitted. “But I am not only looking for the perpetrator of my father’s death, because this was a system throughout the country, but I am trying to answer the question of us victims of who gave the order, why this order was created. So we ask justice [argentina] “to investigate those responsible for a Government security policy.”

Andrey Betancourt, whose father, Beyer Ignacio Pérez, was murdered in April 2007 in Casanare, has also traveled. “The JEP has abysmal limitations when it comes to investigating former presidents and we know that the Congressional Accusations Commission never operates and is dedicated to acquittals. That is why we resort to this justice,” he says in conversation with EL PAÍS.

Universal jurisdiction is a principle of international law that allows States to investigate, try and punish perpetrators of serious crimes regardless of the nationality of the victims or the perpetrator, if the countries where the crimes are committed do not investigate them. Therefore, for the Argentine lawyer Máximo Castex, who is advising the complaint, this action opens the way for a former Colombian president to be investigated for international crimes for the first time.

Argentina is one of the countries that incorporates universal jurisdiction. Cases against the security forces of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Myanmar and Spain are currently being investigated there. The most famous is the lawsuit over the crimes of Franco’s regime, to which countless victims have been added. Thirteen years after it was accepted, the process has forced exhumations to be carried out in Spain and dozens of victims to be heard before a judge for the first time, among other milestones. Something similar could happen with the case of Colombia, explains Castex.

However, the victims of the lawsuit consider that the key precedent is that of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who was denounced and arrested by order of the Spanish National Court 25 years ago. “Since this judgment was made against him, I think this may be the option in Argentina, although we know it takes time,” says Andrey.

In addition to Castex, the complaint is advised by Bénedict de Moerloose, an expert in litigation under the principle of universal jurisdiction. According to the representatives of the organizations, the complaint in Argentina does not imply a clash or lack of confidence in the JEP, but rather complementary work because that court is prohibited from calling leaders or former leaders to appear.

The arguments of the complaint

The almost 300-page document contains a summary of the democratic security policy, the flag of the former president. In one of its sections it says that Uribe, as president and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, “would have allowed, authorized, incited and even ordered these very serious crimes to be committed.”

The complainants argue that a series of decisions and decrees made by the president had a direct impact, creating a context “highly favorable to the commission of the thousands of murders committed by the Army.” They mention, among others, the declaration of the state of internal commotion that was recently inaugurated, which, although it was declared partially unenforceable by the Constitutional Court, validated the restriction of fundamental rights and controls on the military apparatus.

For example, it included the redesign of judicial resources and State control bodies so that they would not be an obstacle in the exercise of Executive power in the war against terrorism; the disposition of arrests without prior court order, temporary detentions, or the inspection or home search and search of homes by the Military Forces.

“These consisted of a range of legal and extralegal provisions that were denounced from the beginning as factors of violation of human rights, but that the president decided not to reverse, with full knowledge of the risk generated by them, which materialized in crimes of crimes against humanity committed by his subordinates and, despite this, today he still persists in defending.”

One of the central points of the complaint is the argument that Uribe “had knowledge” about the commission of the so-called false positives from the beginning of his mandate. To demonstrate this, they collect official statements such as Christian Salazar Volkman, the then director of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner in Colombia (OHCHR), who stated that in 2003 and 2004 his office directly informed the former president about several cases of this type. , and that he disdained them and took no measures to stop them. “Even knowing the criticism made by the United Nations, President Uribe publicly supported the Army’s version,” says Salazar.

They also point out that human rights organizations maintained their complaints in the following years before different government bodies, but that the only thing that happened was an increase in cases. They cite a meeting between Government and Army officials in Antioquia, in which they addressed complaints of false positives in that region. “The meeting took place in May 2006, a few months after Mario Montoya Uribe’s command began, with the peak period being 2007, which presupposes that at that time there should be no surprise at the occurrence of the phenomenon or his modus operandi”the complaint says. Montoya, who became an Army commander, was recently charged by the JEP for 130 false positives.

The complaint accuses the former president of putting pressure on his troops despite the complaints. “Not only did he fail to react, refraining from taking any appropriate measure to stop the practice denounced here, but, on multiple occasions, he directly pressured and/or gave direct orders to Army officers to carry out casualties, as pointed out by several appearing from the Special Jurisdiction for Peace,” the document says in one of its sections.

Castex explains that other victims may be added to the lawsuit, as happened in the case of the crimes of Franco’s regime, and that those who traveled to Buenos Aires will appear before the court this Thursday to ratify the complaint and deliver the evidence. The case was left in the hands of Federal Judge 2, Sebastián Ramos, who is also investigating the alleged crimes against humanity by the Venezuelan security forces.

