Former President Álvaro Uribe, a controversial figure who often navigates in the midst of polarization, has once again stirred the public debate in Colombia by defending that the police and the military have the right to use arms in the framework of the days of citizen protest against the tax reform proposed by the Government of Iván Duque, his political godson. His message on Twitter has been immediately interpreted by the opposition as incitement to violence and has prompted calls for the suspension of his popular account, with five million followers.

“Let us support the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons to defend their integrity and to defend people and property from criminal acts of vandalism,” wrote the former president on Friday morning, two days after the national strike called by labor unions and student organizations. Wednesday’s day, mostly peaceful, ended with massive marches, blockades, sporadic clashes with the police, a loud cacerolazo in the main cities and some riots in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali. In the latter city, the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca, the protests led to vandalism and looting. There, the disorders have lasted until this Friday.

In the heated environment after the return of the massive mobilizations against the Duque Executive, largely deactivated during the pandemic, this message provoked various reactions and calls to denounce it. One of the first responses came from Daniel Quintero, the mayor of Medellín, the cradle of Uribismo and the capital of Antioquia, the department of which Uribe was governor in the 1990s. The ex-president “dangerously incites the use of arms on the part of the army and police (…) in order to protect the civilian population, I ask @TwitterLatAm to suspend this account ”, launched the ruler of the second city of Colombia.

“In a rule of law, a vandal and a criminal also have rights, including due process and the proportional use of force. They are captured and prosecuted, they are not shot, ”reacted Luis Ernesto Gómez, the Secretary of Government for the Claudia López mayor’s office in Bogotá, the capital where altercations also took place between the protesters and the security forces. Other political figures, such as Senator Roy Barreras, joined the #TwitterSuspendaCuentaUribe trend. The claim, justified in the alleged incitement to violence, is similar to the measure that the social network took in January against Donald Trump when he was still president of the United States.

“Someone explain to Mr. Uribe,” put in José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch. “According to international standards, the police can only use firearms as a last option to prevent a certain threat to life or physical integrity. Soldiers are trained for war, not for public safety ”.

The excessive use of force and the abuses of the uniformed have been firmly installed in the public debate in Colombia since the wave of demonstrations against the Duque government at the end of 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic. Last September, the murder of a law student in police custody by two patrols triggered two chaotic days of protests, riots and police repression that resulted in the death of 13 civilians in Bogotá. The image of the security forces has been cracked amid the clamor for reforms in the training of police and military, and reports of abuse have been frequent even in the midst of confinement measures.

In nearly three years with Duque in power, the palpable social unrest has resulted in an amalgam of claims that include the incessant murder of social leaders, the slow implementation of the peace accords or economic measures. His unpopular tax reform, which most experts consider necessary, has less and less political support. The project, which the Executive has been willing to reformulate, has unleashed criticism even from Uribe, who continues to be the undisputed leader of the ruling party, the Democratic Center, despite having resigned his seat as senator due to his problems with the Justice.

Uribe himself, an overwhelmingly popular president during his two terms (2002-2010), when his acceptance exceeded 70%, has seen his numbers plummet in the polls. About two-thirds of those surveyed now reject it in opinion polls.

