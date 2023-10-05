A tweet published this Wednesday afternoon by former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe seems to anticipate events. Through the social network Therefore, as he said, he will go to judgment. The information circulates one day before the decision of the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá is officially known, which has summoned a hearing for this Friday, October 6, in which it will report its decision.

Judge Carlos Andrés Guzmán is the speaker. He decides together with his colleagues Hermens Darío Lara and Dagoberto Hernández Peña whether the process will be concluded, as the Prosecutor’s Office has requested on multiple occasions, or if it should continue. If the former president’s statements are true, this would be the third time in which the preclusion of the case has been denied. This would be the response to an appeal from the Prosecutor’s Office, after the 41st criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit, Laura Estella Barrera, denied in May the possibility of closing the investigation.

“Whats Next? Well, face this,” Uribe said minutes later, in a broadcast on social networks from Cartagena, where he was on his tour to promote the candidates of his party, the Democratic Center, for the local elections on October 29. . “I undoubtedly receive the news with concern. “I have defended my reputation ardently, but I do not know about bribing witnesses or deceiving the Court,” he argued.

News in development. Expect more information soon.

