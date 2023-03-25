In the years spent at Juventus, the Spaniard has forged deep ties with Zaza and Dybala

In the map of the heart of Morata, Milan already occupies a special place: it is in the middle between Turin, where Alvaro lived two lives as a Juventus player, and Venice, where in 2017 he married his Alice. It was in Milan, however, that the two met: she lived, worked and studied in the shadow of the Duomo, he had met her for the first time there thanks to mutual friendships in the fashion world and fell in love with her first look.

Galeotta a dinner in front of an Argentine asado in a restaurant in the Arena area: "For me it was love at first sight, already at the first dinner together I told her that she would become my wife". Here, if history were to repeat itself with this timing and the same passion with AC Milan, Milan could already toast to new and abundant goals with a Spanish accent. After all, Morata gave his best where he felt happy, motivated and pampered. Or in Italy.

scudetti and san siro — That's how it went in his first two years in black and white — that of the Scudetto goals, the goals from the Champions League run up to the final and the goal, precisely against Milan, in the 2016 Coppa Italia final, when the 23-year-old did so well as to convince Real Madrid to exercise the right to repurchase and call him back to the base — and after all it wasn't bad the second time either: with Pirlo on the bench, Juventus' Morata collected 6 goals in 8 Champions League matches, just what the Devil of the future would need to continue to remain competitive also in Europe. With San Siro, as an opponent, a great feeling never started: Alvaro scored the first time he set foot there (May 2015, the match goal in the 2-1 draw against Inter a few minutes from the end), then nothing. There would be plenty of time for the Rossoneri to rewrite those numbers.

home — Morata gave her children Italian names: Alessandro, Leonardo, Edoardo (born in Turin) and Bella. In Italy you didn't just meet love, you also forged deep ties in the Juve locker room, from friendships with Zaza and Pereyra to obviously the one with Dybala. Paulo is the godfather of Bella, Alvaro's fourth child: in January, after the very delicate moment following the birth (Alice had ended up in intensive care due to some complications), the Argentine and his partner Oriana flew to Madrid to meet the little girl at home Morata. At the time of Juve it wasn't difficult to "find" Alvaro out for dinner in the center of Turin: once, after a brace against Inter in the Italian Cup, he invited a fan wearing his shirt to his table, offered him dinner and above all he gave him another shirt, much more valuable because it was autographed. With Spain he crossed Italy five times. More sorrows than joys, as in the semifinal of the last European Championship: Alvaro equalized in the 80th minute after Chiesa's advantage, but missed his last penalty. Grudge? Not at all. A few months later, he qualified for Qatar and the Azzurri out with North Macedonia, he said: "The truth is that a World Cup without Italy is less of a World Cup". A bit like for him: a Morata far from Italy is less Morata.

