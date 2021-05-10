The controversial footballer Mathieu Valbuena was one of the guests of the program ‘Top of the foot’ by Radio Montecarlo (RMC) and did not leave anyone indifferent. The current Olympiacos player analyzed the future of one of his former clubs Olympique de Marseille alreadyHe took advantage to charge against the Spanish Álvaro González. “He knows very well that he has not been well for a long time. When we played the second leg of the Champions League group stage in Marseille, he came to see me, almost insulting me. He talks a lot, he should focus more on football“. Valbuena could not play that game with Olympiacos but he did go to the Velodrome, a stadium that was his home for eight seasons.

Álvaro González’s passage through Ligue 1 has not left anyone indifferent. He already had his pluses and minuses last season with Neymar, in which both got involved in accusations on and off the pitch. Later, the Spanish international was implicated in a series of threats made by radical Marseille fans to various members of the squad.

Álvaro González’s response to Valbuena’s harsh words has not been long in coming. “You are not welcome in a club locker room for which you have no respect and criticize their players after a game (Valbuena said they didn’t deserve to wear that shirt.) I speak to you face to face, not in the press “. A strong message from Álvaro in defense of himself and his club, Olympique de Marseille.