The breaking of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler has caused an international bombshell. The ex-partner had been in a relationship for eight years and it was said that they had marriage plans; However, they never married and ended up separating at the gates of 2023. Now, the Spanish press continues to await the statements of any of those involved. Until now, Álvaro Llosa, the son of the Peruvian writer, has been one of the characters closest to the duo to speak out on the matter.

According to foreign media, after leaving the residence where he lived with Isabel Preysler, the author of “The City and the Dogs” moved to one of his houses, located on a street near Puerta del Sol in Madrid. The press was at the door of that home, when Álvaro Llosa went to visit his father. The journalists asked him how his parent was in the midst of this controversy.

What did Álvaro Llosa say about his father, Mario Vargas Llosa?

What caught our attention is that Álvaro Llosa was smiling when responding to the press. This, despite the delicate situation that his family is going through. He assured that his father is having a good time thanks to the fruits of his labor.

“My father is fantastic. He is finishing his latest novel and is putting the finishing touches on his speech for his last admission to the French academy in February. It is a very high honor that this institution has granted him, ”he said.

About how Mario Vargas Llosa will celebrate the New Year, the eldest son of the Nobel Prize winner revealed that he will travel to a private place. “Hopefully my father will spend these days in a place where there will be no friends from the press and I say this with affection because I have been a journalist since I was 14 years old, among other things, so nothing,” he said.

How would Mario Vargas Llosa’s children have reacted?

Semana magazine reported that sources close to Mario Vargas Llosa’s family assured that the children of the writer, Álvaro, Morgana and Gonzalo, fruit of his marriage to Patricia Llosa, they would be happy about the end of their father’s relationship with Isabel Preysler because they never looked favorably on the presence of the Spanish socialite in their lives.

Mario Vargas Llosa became a father during his marriage to Patricia Llosa. Photo: composition LR/La República/Twitter/Morgana Llosa

Did Mario Vargas Llosa ask Isabel Preysler to marry him?

A few weeks ago, Isabella Preysler She assured that Mario Vargas Llosa had asked her to marry him, but she still had not given him an exact answer. According to the television presenter, she does not consider remarrying an important issue. “I think that at this point there is no need, absolutely none. (…) But I see that there is no need, ”she said.

What did Patricia Llosa say about the break between MVLL and Isabel Preysler?

Patricia Llosa, the ex-wife of Mario Vargas Llosa, reportedly declared to the journalist María Patiño about the reason for the separation of her ex-partner Mario Vargas Llosa with Isabel Preysler. As indicated by the portal “Save me”, the reason for the break between the duo was due to the refusals of Vargas Llosa towards the Spanish socialite.

“The crisis began last June, the month in which the couple did not deny that they were separated. Patiño commented that this was due to the fact that “she was demanding something essential for her, and he denied it over and over again,” the press woman reported.

Patricia Llosa spoke about the break between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler, according to “Save me”. Photo: composition LR/Gtres/Huff Post

What did Enrique Iglesias think of the romance between Mario and Isabel?

Shortly after Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler made their sentimental relationship official, the musician Enrique Iglesias, who is also heir to the Spanish presenter, was asked about his opinion regarding his mother’s new adventure.

He indicated that he was very happy because he felt that life had brought joy back to his mother. As you remember, a year before he was widowed by his partner Miguel Boyer. “I see my mother happy and that makes me happy. The truth is that in my family and personally everything is going well. I can’t complain about anything at all,” the singer declared in 2016.