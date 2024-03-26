“The cost of training a doctor in Italy is very high, which is why every time one of our doctors goes abroad it represents a loss for the system. We need to reverse the trend, obviously significantly improving salaries, but above all by offering career opportunities that are linked to merit”. Domenico Alvaro, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of the University of Rome La Sapienza, told Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the closing event of the second edition of the Health4U Stem University Johnson & Johnson Bootcamp training project, which was held this morning in the La Ginestra Room – Cannizzaro Chemistry Building.

“You can no longer fix your career on the fact that a top position becomes available and therefore there is a competition for the top position – he underlines – but there should be a much more streamlined system whereby even the public structure can be able to recruit a top figure solely on the basis of merit, therefore on the basis of the possibility that that top figure will give him an important return on his functioning”. Therefore, Minister of Health Schillaci is “very right” to talk about incentive mechanisms to “return doctors and health workers to Italy. The problem is to find the resources. As usual, the blanket is always short and being able to have resources to improve the system is obviously a major challenge, but that is the way forward”, he concludes.

“The model of medicine that we have experienced for years is changing, today it is increasingly directed towards the territory. It's a practical fact. Pnrr investments propose and financially support a new healthcare model in which the territory and the patient's home will be increasingly at the center of the hospital. This is why the Faculties of Medicine must train professionals who are adequate to manage this new model. Which means that the doctor of the future will have to be able to manage the territory and managing the territory today means being able to use new technologies: telemedicine, teleconsultation, remote patient monitoring are now a reality. And therefore the challenge that the Faculties of Medicine must take up today is to train a doctor or healthcare professional who is capable of using new technologies” concluded Alvaro