The renewal of the presidency of the PRI in Sinaloa it entered the final stretch and this Wednesday, December 7, the term of the current state leadership expires, so at any moment they will be announcing who will arrive.

Last week, the delegate of the CEN PRI, Ramiro Hernandez, He was in Sinaloa raising the latest opinions of the applicants and would have delivered them over the weekend, therefore, the national leadership should already have ready a determination of the type of process they will carry out.

We have said it before, the statutes of the PRI mark three methods to renew leadership, the first, Consult the Base; second, Political Council; and third, Consensus. We are sure that due to the times it will be the latter, so it would be the CEN who designates.

It was evident that the objective of the delegate Ramiro Hernandez it was to look for a profile chosen by consensus, that is why the meetings and the mission to listen to all the currents of the Sinaloan PRI, surely he already has all the points of view and knows where the hare will jump.

The newspaper EL DEBATE carried out a very interesting exercise with political analysts, a pool for the state leadership of the PRI, The coincidence of all the participants was to place the former mayor of Ahome in first place, Alvaro Ruelas, apparently it is the strong card of the CEN.

Another important fact to highlight about the pool was the coincidence with several women profiles like Paola Garate, Erika Sanchez, Maribel Chollet, Irma Tirado and Diana Armenta, all with extensive experience and with the necessary letters to direct the PRI in Sinaloa.

Also they profiles of men that were mentioned: Gómer Monárrez, Bernardino Antelo, Manuel Osuna and Faustino Hernández, likewise with extensive PRI militancy and political experience. So don’t rule anyone out, we’ll see what analysis they do in the CEN of the tricolor.

For now, all the voices anticipate that the strong card is Álvaro Ruelas, who is the most closely related to the CEN of the PRI, is in the mood of Alito Moreno and supported by Senator Mario Zamora. It must be said that he has a lifelong PRI militancy and has held elected and public service positions, so be very attentive.

Political Memory

“Almost everything you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it”: Mahatma Gandhi.