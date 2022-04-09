Sinaloa.- Alvaro Ruelas is another of those joins the list to preside over the Institutional Revolutionary Party in Sinaloa, informed Luis Enrique Benítez, national delegate of the PRI.

The delegate commented that the party is still standing and it is good that there are several candidates, so he hopes that after Easter they have the call or a substitute president.

“We are finishing listening to the PRI, yesterday I was in the Évora region, tomorrow I am going to the south of Sinaloa… I hope that after Easter we will be able to conclude the consultations.”

He reiterated that there is no rush, but there is no pause either, so as soon as the conditions are met and there is a possibility, they will do so, which is likely to be after Easter.

He stated that all the candidates they are looking to strengthen the party so they will listen to all of them and see their profiles. He assured that he sees the PRI very excited and that if there is an agreement it will be only one and if not, the consultation will be launched.

Read more: Rubén Rocha Moya accompanies AMLO on a visit to the Marías Islands

He stated that they will continue touring the state and may be more interested because at the moment there are 10 who are set to lead the tricolor during the remainder of 2022.