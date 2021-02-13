Through his social networks, the singer Alvaro Rod He released his song “Somos dos”, in a ballad version with Farik Grippa, another national talent.

Rod unveiled his new production this Friday, February 12, after the salsa version of “Somos dos”, which is already close to one million views on YouTube.

“Four months ago we released this song in salsa and it was quite popular, because it sounded on all radio stations, so it was necessary to do a ballad version, a genre that I really like and I feel comfortable,” says the musician.

“We trust that the public will like it because it is good and in reality it cost us a lot due to the pandemic,” adds the artist who has been considered by radio Romantic Rhythm as the best Peruvian balladeer of 2020.

Rod points out that “Somos dos” also became popular for the love story between Maju Mantilla and Colombian George Slebi in the telenovela “I will find you again.”

Currently, fans can request the song on the Ritmo Romántica ballad radio and thus make it the top of 2021.

Rod said that he will continue to dabble in tandem with salsa and ballads, since his followers ask him for both genres and the Peruvian radios are also supporting him.

“2020 was a positive year, in the midst of everything that we had to live, because I was as a vocal coach for many artists; for example, Bembe, Amy Gutiérrez, Los Barrazas, Cielo Torres, among others ”, he said.

Alvaro Rod He confessed that he hopes to record with international artists. One of them is india, with whom you communicate.

“Last year I had talks with India to record and we are working on that to make it happen. I admire her a lot, we keep talking from time to time and she gives me a lot of advice. He has even baptized me as the ‘Golden boys of Peru’ (golden child). It’s wonderful! ”He mentioned.

Another of his dreams that he would love to realize is to sing alongside Víctor Manuel and Jerry Rivera, but he will always be willing to continue collaborating with his compatriots.

