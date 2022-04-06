Alvaro Rod has been nominated for the 2022 Heat Awards, which will take place on June 2. The salsa singer-songwriter competes with other Latin American artists in the musical promise category. In a statement to the press, the national artist expressed his happiness for this great achievement that boosts his career.

What did Álvaro Rod say?

He thanked the support he received from his fans to be able to reach the event that will be held in the Dominican Republic. “Family, we are nominated for The Heat Awards 2022, in the musical promise category. They do not know the emotion that it feels to carry the flag of our Peru to the world; It is what I work for every day and without you it would not be possible. It means a lot to me and I will always do my best so that we are in the eyes of the world”, he commented.

“Definitely this nomination is a big boost in my music career . I will continue working to compose and continue giving more music to the public”, indicated the national singer-songwriter who fulfills a schedule of presentations throughout the country.

YOU CAN SEE Yahaira Plasencia’s former dancer denounces her for mistreatment: “She called me fat. She was pulling me off the stage.”

Álvaro Rod has been in music for more than 10 years and several of his compositions have become hits such as the songs “Vamos a escape”, “Escuchame mi amor” and “Tell me how I do”.

Who does Álvaro Rod compete with in the 2022 Heat Awards?

This is the list of nominees with whom the singer-songwriter Álvaro Rod competes in the musical promise category.