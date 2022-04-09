Last Saturday, April 2, the great concert called “Una noche de salsa 11″ was held at the National Stadium, an event that had great exponents of the genre as the ‘background dish’. The Great Combo of Puerto Rico, La Sonora Ponceña, Grupo Niche and others sang for thousands of people in a show that was also attended by Álvaro Rod.

The national salsero played his best songs and, as the icing on the cake, he had the chance to sing “El aguacero” alongside El Gran Combo. This opportunity was appreciated by the artist, who now wishes to continue climbing his path and return to work with the so-called ‘Universidad de la Salsa’.

Alvaro Rod dreams of working with the Great Combo

“I am very happy and excited for this incredible experience. It means a lot for my professional career to be at the National Stadium and sing for the first time with the ‘Universidad de la Salsa’. I will continue to do my best so that our country continues in the eyes of the world and, who knows, one day I will be able to compose for them, ”he began for the press.

Álvaro Rod was nominated for the 2022 Heat Awards. Photo: Instagram

“I am pleased to have shared the stage with the orchestra that is a salsa legend. I had the opportunity to greet them, share a few words and show them my admiration for your good music and impeccable career”, he added.

Álvaro Rod is nominated for the 2022 Heat Awards

The first days of April were very special for Álvaro Rod, since, before singing alongside El Gran Combo, the national salsero was considered in the 2022 Heat Awards, where he will compete with other artists in the musical promise category. The gala will take place on June 2.

“Without a doubt, this nomination is a great boost in my musical career. I will continue working to compose and continue to give more music to the public, ”he said, quite excited.